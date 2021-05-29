Buehler started Friday's 8-5 loss to San Francisco, going six innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.

Buehler pitched well despite his lowest strikeout total of the season, letting only two runs cross the plate in separate low-stress innings. Buehler has been extremely consistent this season going between six and seven innings in every single start this season although his 8.7 K/9 is a bit underwhelming for his lofty standards.