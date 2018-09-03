Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Sent for precautionary X-rays
Buehler will have X-rays on his left foot following Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Buehler tossed a solid outing, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while fanning nine across 6.1 innings, although he didn't factor into the decision. It's unclear as to when Buehler suffered the injury, but he left the clubhouse after the game to have X-rays taken, per Gurnick. More information on Buehler's availability moving forward should emerge when the results of the scan come back.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Allows two runs in short outing•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Brilliant in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Cruises to win against Mariners•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fine after collision during excellent outing•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fans eight Astros•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Tough-luck loser Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...