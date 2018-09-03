Buehler will have X-rays on his left foot following Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Buehler tossed a solid outing, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while fanning nine across 6.1 innings, although he didn't factor into the decision. It's unclear as to when Buehler suffered the injury, but he left the clubhouse after the game to have X-rays taken, per Gurnick. More information on Buehler's availability moving forward should emerge when the results of the scan come back.