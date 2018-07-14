Buehler was optioned to the minors Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The move doesn't appear to be performance-related, as Buehler had a solid start Friday, giving up two runs in five innings against the Angels. The Dodgers can send him down for 10 days now, though, without having him miss a start, allowing them to have an extra arm (Zac Rosscup) in the bullpen. Expect Buehler to return soon after the break and return to the Dodgers' rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories