Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Sent to minors over break
Buehler was optioned to the minors Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The move doesn't appear to be performance-related, as Buehler had a solid start Friday, giving up two runs in five innings against the Angels. The Dodgers can send him down for 10 days now, though, without having him miss a start, allowing them to have an extra arm (Zac Rosscup) in the bullpen. Expect Buehler to return soon after the break and return to the Dodgers' rotation.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Sharp in return from disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Activated from disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Lines up to start Friday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Slated for start vs. Angels•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Throwing sim game Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Could start Monday in San Diego•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...