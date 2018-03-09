Buehler (back) will make his Cactus League debut during Saturday's game against the Cubs, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Buehler recently appeared in a minor-league game Monday, which marked the first time he faced live hitters this spring. After completing that outing without any sort of setback, Buehler will take on the next step in his recovery by throwing in a major-league game. If all goes well, the 23-year-old should be fully healthy heading into April, where he will likely begin the season at Triple-A Oklahoma City.