Buehler (foot) said he expects to make his next start on schedule, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Buehler said he suffered a muscle cramp in his foot during his start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. X-rays came back negative and on Monday he told Alanna Rizzo of SportsNetLA that his foot is 100 percent fine. Buehler lines up to face the Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday.