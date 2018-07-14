Buehler threw five innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Friday, yielding two earned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk in the Dodgers' eventual 3-2 victory.

Buehler (ribs) didn't get the win, but it was still a successful return from the 10-day disabled list for the young right-hander. His previously sterling ERA of 2.63 has jumped to 3.45 thanks to a five-run blowup in his first attempt at returning when he came out of the bullpen, but he looks like he's healthy and ready to get back to his pre-injury form when he gets back to regular work after the All-Star break.