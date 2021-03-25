Buehler pitched five innings in Tuesday's Cactus League contest versus Milwaukee, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five.

Buehler hurled 83 pitches in the outing, so there is at least some solace in knowing that he is built up to something near a regular-season pitch count. The right-hander couldn't keep the ball in the park Tuesday, however, yielding four long balls -- including three in the first inning. Buehler has struggled this spring with a 7.94 ERA and .351 BAA, but his 16:2 K:BB is promising and he clearly has the arsenal to again be one of the NL's top starters.