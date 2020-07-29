Buehler didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Astros, allowing two runs on three hits and a hit over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

As expected, the right-hander was held to a limited workload and fired only 56 pitches (40 strikes) before exiting the game. Buehler was actually headed for a loss, but the Dodgers erupted for five runs in the fifth inning to take him off the hook. Look for Buehler to be stretched out into the 70-80 pitch range in his next outing, giving him a better chance at a decision.