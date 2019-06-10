Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Shuts down Giants
Buehler (7-1) struck out nine and blanked the Giants over seven frames while surrendering five hits and a walk Sunday in the Dodgers' 1-0 victory.
While Buehler's performance came against one of the majors' weakest lineups and in one of baseball's most pitcher-friendly venues in San Francisco, it nonetheless went down as another dominant performance from the young right-hander. Only one of the hits Buehler allowed went for extra bases, and he needed only 91 pitches to rack up 17 swings and misses. Buehler has now delivered quality starts in six of his last seven turns, registering a 4-1 record, 2.15 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 54:4 K:BB in 46 innings during that stretch.
