Buehler (9-1) won Saturday's 22-1 victory over Arizona, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

Buehler was staked to a nine-run lead after two innings and cruised to an easy ninth victory. His most troublesome inning was actually the first but a five spot by Los Angeles in the bottom of the inning eased all concerns. The 26-year-old heads into the All-Star break with a 2.36 ERA and a 26:114 K:BB ratio.