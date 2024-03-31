Buehler (elbow) is lined up to throw 40-to-50 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Initial reports indicated that Buehler would toss 4-to-5 innings Sunday, but it's since been clarified that the right-handed hurler will be held to 50 pitches or fewer. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Buehler could need around four rehab starts before he's ready to join the major-league club, so he figures to build up his pitch count over the course of the rehab assignment. Once Buehler is ready for big-league action, he'll slot into a Dodgers rotation that is led by newcomers Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto along with emerging star Bobby Miller.