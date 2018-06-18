Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Slated for bullpen session
Buehler (ribs) is expected to toss a bullpen session Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
There remains no timeline for Buehler's return, but it's positive news that he's throwing once again. His return should become more clear once he feels healthy enough to throw against live hitters. Buehler has been on the shelf since June 12.
