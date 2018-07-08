Buehler (ribs) will make a start sometime next weekend against the Angels, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

After tossing a simulated game Sunday without any issues, the Dodgers will give Buehler a start prior to the All-Star Game. It's unclear which day he'll pitch, but he could be slated to throw Sunday in an effort to give Rich Hill a breather, as he's been dealing with a stiff neck. Through nine starts in 2018, Buehler has posted a 3.44 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 54:12 K:BB over 52.1 innings.