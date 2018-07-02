Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Slated for Tuesday start in minors
Buehler will take the hill Tuesday for High-A Rancho Cucamonga, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Buehler was optioned to the minors after a poor outing against the Cubs, as he surrendered five runs in just one inning of work. The Dodgers hope to stretch him out in the minors, with a possible return to the big club in mid-July if he performs as expected.
