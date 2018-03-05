Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Slated to pitch Monday
Buehler (back) will pitch in a minor-league game Monday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
This will mark Buehler's first time facing live hitters this spring, as a minor back injury prompted the Dodgers to ease him into action early on in camp. Barring any setbacks, Beuhler should continue to ramp things up before ultimately making his Cactus League debut. The 23-year-old is expected to open the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but could join the Dodgers' rotation in the summer.
More News
