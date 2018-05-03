Buehler is scheduled to start Friday against the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Buehler will serve as the Dodgers' 26th man for their upcoming series in Mexico, making him eligible to rejoin the big-league club for what will be his third start of the season despite being optioned to the minors less than 10 days ago. The 23-year-old, who last pitched Saturday against the Giants, will get the ball for the series opener, with Kenta Maeda and Rich Hill (finger) following him. Buehler owns a 1.80 ERA and 11:4 K:BB through 10 innings (two starts) for the Dodgers this season.