Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Slated to start Friday
Buehler is scheduled to start Friday against the Padres in Monterrey, Mexico, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Buehler will serve as the Dodgers' 26th man for their upcoming series in Mexico, making him eligible to rejoin the big-league club for what will be his third start of the season despite being optioned to the minors less than 10 days ago. The 23-year-old, who last pitched Saturday against the Giants, will get the ball for the series opener, with Kenta Maeda and Rich Hill (finger) following him. Buehler owns a 1.80 ERA and 11:4 K:BB through 10 innings (two starts) for the Dodgers this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Lined up for weekend start in Mexico•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Optioned to minors•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Picks up first win as big-league starter•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Tabbed for Saturday's start•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Optioned to minors•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Throws five scoreless in 2018 debut•
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H Top-200 Trade Values
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...