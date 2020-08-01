Buehler will make his second start of the campaign Monday versus the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Clayton Kershaw (back) is expected to rejoin the rotation Sunday, allowing the Dodgers to roll out Kershaw and Buehler on consecutive days as they envisioned in spring training. Buehler was limited to 56 pitches over 3.2 innings in his first start of the campaign last Tuesday, but he should be able to raise that pitch count against San Diego.