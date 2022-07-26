Buehler (elbow) played catch Monday.
Buehler made 20 throws during the session, his first action since sustaining a Grade 2 flexor strain in his right elbow June 10. The right-hander is still a long way from a potential return, but Monday's action is the first step toward joining the Dodgers' rotation at some point later this season.
