Buehler hurled four innings against Milwaukee in a Cactus League game Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four.

Buehler struggled with his command in his third spring start but was able to limit the damage to one run, lowering his Cactus League ERA to 3.24. The 25-year-old will occupy the No. 2 spot in the Dodgers' rotation when the regular season commences.