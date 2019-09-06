Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Start pushed back
Buehler will not pitch this weekend against the Giants, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
He was originally slated to start Sunday's game on an extra day of rest, but now he will be pushed presumably to Tuesday's game in Baltimore, unless he is dealing with an unreported injury. Julio Urias will start Sunday's game. Buehler gave up six runs in five innings in Monday's home start against the Rockies. The Dodgers have a commanding lead for the best record in the National League, so it would make sense for them to dial back Buehler's workload in an effort to keep him fresh for the postseason.
