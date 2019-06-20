Buehler will start Friday's series opener versus the Rockies, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Buehler was scheduled to take the mound Thursday against the Giants but the Dodgers will instead push the rotation back one day to provide an extra day of rest without an off day until July 1. The 24-year-old has a 3.06 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 84:13 K:BB through 82.1 innings this season.

