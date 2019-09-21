Buehler will start Saturday's game against Colorado, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Buehler was originally scheduled to start Sunday, but manager Dave Roberts announced that Buehler and Hyun-Jin Ryu would flip starting assignments for the final two games of the series against the Rockies. The decision was likely made in order to set up preferred pitching assignments in the NLDS.

