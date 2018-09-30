Buehler will start Monday's game against the Rockies, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

The Dodgers will turn to the young righty with the division on the line Monday after opting to move him off his originally scheduled start. Buehler has made five starts against the Rockies this season, notching a 2.61 ERA with 33 strikeouts over 31.0 innings.

