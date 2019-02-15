Buehler is being held back early in spring training but is expected to be up to speed by Opening Day, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

No specific reason was given for the decision to bring Buehler along slowly, so this appears to be a case of general workload management for the young righty. The 24-year-old threw 177 innings across all levels (including the playoffs) last season after throwing just 98 the year prior.