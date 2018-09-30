Contrary to a previous report that said Buehler was the choice, the Dodgers may still be deciding on the starter for Sunday's regular-season finale, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Nationals' decision not to pitch Max Scherzer against the Rockies might've changed the Dodgers' minds. Rich Hill headed into Saturday night as the alternative to Buehler, who's been lined up for the assignment since earlier this week. This'll be an important development for the final regular-season day of action, notably for fantasy players relying on Buehler or Hill to help them win a fantasy title.