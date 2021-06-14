Buehler (6-0) fired six scoreless innings on five hits and three walks while striking out five to earn the win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Buehler threw 64 of his 96 pitches for strikes in his six scoreless frames Sunday. He is 5-0 in his last six starts with just five runs allowed. The 26-year-old leads the Dodgers rotation with a 2.38 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP in 83.1 innings. However, his 8.3 K/9 to this point in the season is the lowest rate of his career. His next start is scheduled for Saturday in Arizona.