Buehler (3-0) allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out five across seven innings, earning the win over the Giants on Saturday.

Buehler gave up only one run which came in the seventh inning. He likely could've had a scoreless outing if the Dodgers didn't let a blooper single drop due to miscommunication. The 26-year-old is unique in today's game, averaging over six innings pitched in an outing. The ability for him to constantly go deep into games while maintaining a 2.78 ERA and 0.89 WHIP makes him one of the best pitchers in baseball. His next start is scheduled for Thursday against the Giants.