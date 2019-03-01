Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Still building up slowly
Buehler continues to build up slowly in camp but is expected to be ready to go by Opening Day, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers appear to be treating Buehler very cautiously after his innings jumped from 98 to 177 (including the postseason) last year. With little reason to waste his likely still-limited innings on preseason games, Buehler still has two bullpen sessions and a live batting practice session to go before he gets into game action. The team's approach could foretell careful management throughout the season, but the fact that Buehler remains uninjured is still a positive.
