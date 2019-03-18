Manager Dave Roberts said Buehler is still in the mix to start for the Dodgers on Opening Day, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers have yet to decide who will take the ball on Opening Day in place of Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), but the young right-hander seems like a viable option if he's able to prove his health. Buehler, who is being slow played this spring after a sizable innings jump in 2018, is set to make his spring debut Tuesday against the Indians.