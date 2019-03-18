Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Still in mix for Opening Day start
Manager Dave Roberts said Buehler is still in the mix to start for the Dodgers on Opening Day, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
The Dodgers have yet to decide who will take the ball on Opening Day in place of Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), but the young right-hander seems like a viable option if he's able to prove his health. Buehler, who is being slow played this spring after a sizable innings jump in 2018, is set to make his spring debut Tuesday against the Indians.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: First spring start coming Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Cactus League debut on tap•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Didn't feel right early in camp•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Facing hitters again Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Completes simulated game•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Fires bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...