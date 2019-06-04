Buehler (6-1) gave up one run on two hits while striking out 11 through eight innings to take the win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Buehler gave up a home run from Christian Walker and was dominant otherwise, delivering 18 swinging strikes to post his highest strikeout total of the season. The right-hander has a 3-1 record with a 2.54 ERA and a ridiculous 45:3 K:BB in his last six starts. Buehler will make his next start Sunday against the Giants at Oracle Park.