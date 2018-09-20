Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Strikes out 12
Buehler allowed two unearned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out 12 over six innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Rockies.
Buehler allowed a pair of unearned runs to come around in the first after two hits, a walk and an error but he settled down from that point to toss a gem the rest of the way. The 12 punchouts were easily a personal-best -- topping the nine he threw last time out -- but the Dodgers didn't take the lead until he'd already departed so he had to settle for a no-decision. The 24-year-old boasts an impressive 2.74 ERA and 10.3 K/9 heading into Tuesday's start at Arizona, which could serve as his final start of the regular season.
