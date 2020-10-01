Buehler threw just four innings in Wednesday's Wild Card Series Game 1 win over the Brewers, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out eight and walking two. He did not factor into the decision.

Buehler made it through the first three innings without allowing a runner to advance beyond first base but ran into trouble in the fourth, allowing a two-run homer to light-hitting shortstop Orlando Arcia. Despite having thrown just 73 pitches, he wasn't asked to return for the start of the fifth, with the top of the order schedule to come to the plate for the third time. Julio Urias replaced him and threw three scoreless innings to earn credit for the win.