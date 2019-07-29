Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Struggles in loss
Buehler (9-2) gave up seven runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out six through 5.1 innings to take the loss against the Nationals on Sunday.
Pitching on his 25th birthday, Buehler threw four scoreless innings before giving up three runs in the fifth frame and a disastrous sixth inning that he would not finish. The 5.1 innings marked his shortest outing since May 29, and the seven runs tied a career-high. The right-hander has a 3.38 ERA and a 10.1 K/9 through 20 starts this season. Buehler will make his next start Friday against the Padres at Dodger Stadium.
