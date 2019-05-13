Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Submits best start of season in loss
Buehler struck out seven over seven scoreless frames but came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Nationals. He scattered four hits and one walk over the 97-pitch outing.
Buehler's delayed start to spring training may have negatively impacted him earlier in the regular season, but the young righty appears to have since rediscovered the ace-like form he flashed for much of 2018. He's posted a 2.59 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB in 31.1 innings over his last five starts, with Saturday's outing representing his best one yet. Buehler exited the contest with a 2-0 lead, but an implosion from the Los Angeles bullpen prevented him from notching his fifth win. He'll look to keep his perfect record intact when he takes on the Reds in Cincinnati next weekend.
