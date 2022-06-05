Buehler (6-2) took the loss during Saturday's 9-4 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

Buehler submitted his worst start by far, surrendering a Francisco Lindor solo shot in the first inning and four baserunners and four runs in the third before being pulled. Since lowering his ERA to a season-best 1.96 on May 8, the 27-year-old has permitted multiple runs in five straight starts and seen that number balloon to 3.84 along with a subpar 1.31 WHIP. Buehler is also averaging a career-worst 7.8 K/9 and will look to rebound against San Francisco next weekend.