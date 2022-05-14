Buehler registered a no-decision during Friday's 12-10 loss against the Phillies, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk with three strikeouts in five innings.

Buehler let two runs across in the second inning and three more in the fourth, all of them coming with two outs. The five runs surrendered nearly matches his total of seven through the 27-year-old's first 24.2 innings and caused his ERA to spike nearly one full run from 1.96 to 2.81. Additionally, Buehler has only struck out more than six batters once in seven starts after doing so 15 times last season. He's projected to start again early next week against Arizona.