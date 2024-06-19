Buehler allowed seven runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over four innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Tuesday.

Buehler has struggled at times this season since he returned from Tommy John surgery, and a trip to Coors Field did him no favors for getting on track. He's struck out three or fewer batters in each of his last three starts, and this was the third time this season he's given up multiple home runs in an outing. Buehler is at a 5.84 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB with 10 homers allowed over 37 innings across eight starts. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the White Sox, though Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports that Buehler took a comebacker off the hip in Tuesday's game, which has generated some concern from manager Dave Roberts. Roberts added that Buehler may require a stint on the injured list, stretching thin a rotation that's also missing Yoshinobu Yamamoto (shoulder), though Bobby Miller (shoulder) will be back Wednesday.