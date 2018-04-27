Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Tabbed for Saturday's start
Buehler will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
No corresponding move will need to be made, as Buehler will simply be named the 26th man for the doubleheader. The top pitching prospect threw five scoreless innings in his season debut, so he'll look to keep the good times rolling against San Francisco starter Chris Stratton on Saturday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Optioned to minors•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Throws five scoreless in 2018 debut•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Confirmed as Monday's starter•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: May start in Saturday's doubleheader•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Will start Monday vs. Marlins•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Option for spot start Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...