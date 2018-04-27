Buehler will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Giants, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

No corresponding move will need to be made, as Buehler will simply be named the 26th man for the doubleheader. The top pitching prospect threw five scoreless innings in his season debut, so he'll look to keep the good times rolling against San Francisco starter Chris Stratton on Saturday.

