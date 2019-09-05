Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Tabbed to start Sunday
Buehler is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Buehler served up six runs to the Rockies on Monday and lined up to pitch Tuesday in Baltimore, but the Dodgers will shift their rotation plans since they have scheduled off days immediately before and after the three-game set against San Francisco. The 25-year-old will look to grab his third straight win, and 13th overall, versus the Giants at home.
More News
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Gets win despite shaky outing•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Dominates Padres•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Brilliant in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Hit hard by Marlins•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Whiffs eight in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Whiffs 15 in complete game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start