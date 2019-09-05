Buehler is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Buehler served up six runs to the Rockies on Monday and lined up to pitch Tuesday in Baltimore, but the Dodgers will shift their rotation plans since they have scheduled off days immediately before and after the three-game set against San Francisco. The 25-year-old will look to grab his third straight win, and 13th overall, versus the Giants at home.