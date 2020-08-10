Buehler allowed two runs on a hit and four walks while striking out six in a no-decision versus the Giants on Sunday.

Buehler was strong in Sunday's contest, although he walked four of the six leadoff hitters he faced. The only hit he allowed was a two-RBI single to Mike Yastrzemski in the fifth inning. Sunday marked the first time Buehler pitched into the sixth this season. He has a 4.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 14.1 innings. The right-hander is expected to face the Angels on the road Friday for his next start.