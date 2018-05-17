Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Takes no-decision against Marlins
Buehler allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks over five innings Wednesday against Miami.
Buehler finally had a rough outing, as Wednesday's start, his fifth, was his first time allowing more than two runs. The culprit was his two-seam fastball, which was put in play seven times for six hits by Marlins batters, including Justin Bour's two-run home run in the fifth inning that put the nail in the coffin of Buehler's bid for the win. It's hard to quibble with Buehler's performance thus far, as he owns a 2.67 ERA in his young rookie season, but Wednesday's outing finally shows the 23-year-old is human. He'll look to get back on track Monday against the Rockies.
