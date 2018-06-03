Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Takes no-decision Saturday
Buehler didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 12-4 win over the Rockies, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings while striking out two.
The rookie emerged relatively unscathed from his first start at Coors Field, giving up a four-spot in the second inning but otherwise keeping the Rockies off the board. Buehler threw 54 of 84 pitches for strikes, and Saturday was the first time in eight trips to the mound this season in which he struck out fewer than six batters. He'll carry a 2.74 ERA into his next outing Thursday in Pittsburgh.
