Buehler allowed one run on two hits and struck out six over seven innings but was stuck with a no-decision Monday against Colorado.

For the second time in his past three outings, Buehler didn't walk a single batter. The only blemish on his night was a fifth-inning solo home run by Gerardo Parra. Otherwise, Buehler was brilliant, as he kept hitters off balance all night with a blazing fastball that topped out at 97.3 mph and an array of breaking pitches (changeup, slider and knuckle-curve) that held opposing hitters to 0-for-7 on balls in play. Buehler is 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA and could have an even stronger record if only the Dodgers offense would give him some support, but alas, they were only able to muster one run against Colorado's German Marquez. Buehler will look for his third win again Sunday against the Padres.