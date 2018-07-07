Buehler (ribs) will throw a simulated game Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Buehler threw a bullpen session Friday which potentially set him up to start against the Padres on Monday. Instead the Dodgers plan to have him throw a simulated game Sunday with Rich Hill's neck issue not expected to force him to miss a start. Manager Dave Roberts indicated he would like Buehler to start a game next weekend prior to the All-Star break, but it remains to be seen whether that would be at the major-league level.

