Buehler (hand) completed a 30-plus pitch bullpen session Saturday, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
The 26-year-old landed on the injured list last week with a blister on his right hand, so the quick return to mound work is a good sign for his potential return. The Dodgers haven't indicated when Buehler is expected to be ready, but he's eligible to be activated off the injured list Wednesday.
