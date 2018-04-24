Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Throws five scoreless in debut
Buehler tossed five shutout innings and allowed just four hits and three walks while striking out five in a no-decision Monday against the Marlins.
Buehler made his major league debut in place of the injured Rich Hill (finger) and did not disappoint. His fastball was clocked as high as 101.3 MPH, but Buehler didn't overwhelm the Marlins by inducing swings and misses -- Miami whiffed just four times against 89 pitches from Buehler. But he did draw eight ground balls as the Marlins weren't able to draw enough hard contact to get any rallies going. Buehler's time in the majors may be short-lived, as Hill isn't expected to be out for long, but the rookie righty is under consideration to start one game of Los Angeles's doubleheader Saturday against San Francisco.
