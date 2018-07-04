Dodgers' Walker Buehler: To return after sim game
Buehler (ribs) will throw a simulated game Sunday and then return to the Dodgers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Buehler tossed three innings for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out five batters. He'll return to the Dodgers soon after his sim game, provided that goes well, ending a month-long period in which he tossed just one disastrous inning for the team.
