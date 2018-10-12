Buehler is slated to start Game 3 of the NLCS against the Brewers on Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Buehler is set to take the mound at home after Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu start the first two games of the series in Milwaukee. Buehler will look to bounce back in his second outing of the postseason, surrendering five runs across five innings while fanning seven in Game 3 of the NLDS against Atlanta.