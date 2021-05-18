Buehler (2-0) earned the win Monday against the Diamondbacks after tossing seven scoreless innings, giving up one hit and four walks while fanning seven.

Buehler has fanned at least seven in five straight games, but his numbers across the board haven't been dominant when excluding the strikeouts -- he has given up two or more runs in five of his last six outings. This start was his best performance of the campaign, though, and he will try to repeat this levels of dominance when he takes the ball during the upcoming weekend series against the Giants.