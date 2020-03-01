Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Touches 96 mph in spring debut
Buehler pitched two perfect innings against Colorado in his Cactus League debut Saturday, striking out two batters. He touched 96 mph with his fastball, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.
The velocity was in line with the 96.5-mph average Buehler registered on his fastball last season. Following his All-Star 2019 campaign, Buehler is expected to co-spearhead the Dodgers' staff this season along with future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.