Buehler pitched two perfect innings against Colorado in his Cactus League debut Saturday, striking out two batters. He touched 96 mph with his fastball, per Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register.

The velocity was in line with the 96.5-mph average Buehler registered on his fastball last season. Following his All-Star 2019 campaign, Buehler is expected to co-spearhead the Dodgers' staff this season along with future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.